Melissa Rivers denies feud between Joan Rivers and Ellen DeGeneres

Melissa Rivers insists there was no feud between her late mother Joan Rivers and Ellen DeGeneres.
The 53-year-old star has revealed there was no bad blood between the late comic legend and the talk show host and Ellen had always told of how Joan supported her when she came out.
Asked if there was a feud between them, she said: "No, they didn't. You know, there, my mother thought she was very funny. My mother thought she was a really good talk show host. There was never any animosity, but you know not everybody in Hollywood is friends and yeah. But there was nothing bad. And when I did Ellen promoting my first book, she was lovely to me.
"She told me how much my mom meant to her because my mother was one of the first people to come out and support her when she came out. And she remembers that. She brought it up to me. She's like, your mother was one of the first ones to back me up."
And Melissa also spoke about the controversy surrounding 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', which she believes is inspired by her late mother.
Speaking on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, she shared: "Not even saying like, it's completely her, but to say she was one of our inspirations. I've never heard it from, especially also at one point one of the writers and I had the same agent, you know, so my whole thing is reach out. And because of that, because I was so, I felt so violated in a weird way, and everybody's saying, Oh, it's Joan, It's Joan, it's. Joan, it's Joan and yet I never hear from the people that make it or the actors or anything saying, 'Hey, she was one of my inspirations'. She was one of the inspirations, you know, and I know a lot of people are scared about legal stuff, but just say she's clearly a compilation, a lot of my mom, but clearly a compilation of a lot of the women of the era.
Listen to the full interview at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/behind-the-velvet-rope/id1496557812#episodeGuid=6074941880fc05368435debd.
