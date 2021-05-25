Memorial for Russell Crowe's father to be held next month

A memorial for Russell Crowe's father will take place next month.
The Oscar-winning actor's father, John Alexander Crowe, passed away in Coffs Harbour in March and the 'Gladiator' star has now taken to Twitter to reveal that his dad's life will be celebrated at a memorial on June 5.
Russell also encouraged his followers to send a donation to the Charlie Teo Foundation, which funds research into brain cancer.
He tweeted: "There is a memorial for my dad, Alex Crowe, on June 5th.
"In lieu of flowers, you might like to make a donation in his name to charlieteofoundation.org.au/donation."
Russell paid a loving tribute on social media to his father after he passed away at the age of 85 earlier this year as he remembered his "sparkly eyes and cheeky attitude".
He tweeted at the time: "I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away."
The 57-year-old star also recalled how his dad left an impression on people "all over the world".
Russell wrote: "I'm posting this because I know there are people all over the world who's heart he touched and who's ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news."
In another tweet, the 'Gladiator' star added: "John Alexander Crowe 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest in Peace. (sic)"
John - who was born in New Zealand in 1936 - was Russell's inspiration to enter the movie business.
The Crowe family moved from New Zealand to Sydney when Russell was four-years-old, with his father and mother Jocelyn pursing careers as movie set caterers, whilst John also worked as a hotel manager.
Russell - who has a brother, Terry - landed his first ever acting role when he was just six, getting one line in Australian TV series 'Spyforce'.
