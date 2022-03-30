It may be closer to the summer than the holidays, but networks are already planning for the end of the year, and GAC Family is no exception.
GAC Family has announced that Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing will star in Catering Christmas (working title), the first announced film in a new slate of 2022 holiday movies set for its annual Great American Christmas celebration. Production will begin on Sunday, April 3.
In the film, Patterson plays Molly Frost, who is struggling to make a go of her new catering business when she unexpectedly lands New Hampshire’s biggest event of the year, the Harrison Foundation Christmas Gala. That’s where Lissing’s Carson Jacob Harrison comes in. He’s the nephew and reluctant heir to the family’s foundation and is managing the gala this holiday.
Carson is a renowned photographer who has spent years jet-setting around the world to avoid taking over the foundation from his Aunt Jean. Molly, a hometown girl who once was the beneficiary of the foundation’s generosity, takes him on a journey to learn about all the good his family provides to so many. The discovery inspires Carson to use his artistic gifts to create the most heartwarming fundraiser in the history of the foundation.
Lifetime Announces 'A New Orleans Noel' & More Holiday 2022 Movie Titles
Catering Christmas is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Vince Balzano, Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and TW Peacocke. David Anselmo produces. James Mou, Allan Fung, W. Michael Beard, and Michael Shepard are supervising producers. Kaitlyn Greenough is associate producer. Peacocke directs from an original screenplay by Cara J. Russell.
More Headlines:
- Queen Charlotte ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Sets Cast as Netflix Unveils a First Look (PHOTOS)
- Merritt Patterson & Daniel Lissing to Star in GAC Family’s First 2022 Christmas Movie
- ABC Renews ‘The Good Doctor’ & ‘The Rookie’ for 2022-2023 Season
- What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in April 2022
- CBS Season Finale Dates: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Bull’s Last Episode & More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.