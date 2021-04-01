Mia Farrow slams 'vicious' family rumours

Mia Farrow has slammed the "vicious" rumours surrounding the deaths of three of her children.
The 76-year-old actress has taken to Twitter to address the speculation regarding the deaths of three of her 14 children, after a family photo emerged and appeared to show one of them having been digitally removed from the image.
In a lengthy statement on the micro-blogging platform, she explained: "As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me. While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts.
"Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless. However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children and ever family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message. (sic)"
Mia then spoke specifically about the deaths of her children, including that of her daughter Tam, who had appeared to have been the one removed from the family photo.
Her post continued: "My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and a heart ailment.
"My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children. She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner’s arms. (sic)"
Mia also spoke about her son Thaddeus, who committed suicide in 2016.
Explaining the circumstances surrounding his death, she shared: "My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life."
Mia subsequently urged people to stop speculating about such sensitive and private matters.
The award-winning actress - who was previously married to Andre Previn and Frank Sinatra - said: "These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones. (sic)"
