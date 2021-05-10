Michael B. Jordan: I won't follow my family's naming traditions for my own kids

Michael B. Jordan won’t follow his family’s naming traditions when he has a child of his own.
The 34-year-old actor is named after his father, Michael A. Jordan, and has said he has no plans to name his future son Michael C. Jordan, as he doesn’t want his children to go through the same “pressure” he went through in living up to the famous moniker.
He said: "I am breaking that circle right there. It's too much. The pressure I had to live up to my dad's name and I'm not gonna put that on my kid.
“I'm gonna give him his own identity. He's gotta walk in his own shoes."
Michael – who is currently dating Lori Harvey – also heaped praise on his nephew Lennox, who was born last year, as his arrival made his family back off on pressuring the ‘Black Panther’ star to have kids of his own.
He added during an appearance on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’: "He bought me some time. Lennox definitely gave me a break right there."
Meanwhile, Michael recently said he is “extremely happy” with 24-year-old Lori, who is the daughter of Steve Harvey.
Speaking about his and Lori’s decision to confirm their romance earlier this year, he said: “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy.
“I think, when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in.
“So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”
A source also said the couple have “gotten serious quickly”, and want to spend all their time together.
They explained: “They have gotten serious quickly. It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.