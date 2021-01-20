Michael Douglas meets grandson Ryder for the first time!

Michael Douglas has met his grandson Ryder for the first time.
The 76-year-old actor became a grandfather for the second time last month when his son, Cameron Douglas, and his longtime girlfriend Viviane Thibes – with whom he already has three-year-old daughter Lua – welcomed their son Ryder into the world.
And almost a month after Ryder was born, Michael has finally been able to meet the newest addition to the family.
The ‘Fatal Attraction’ star – who has Cameron with his ex-wife Diandra Luker, as well as Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, with second wife Catherine Zeta-Jones - took to Instagram to post a picture of himself holding the adorable baby boy, and wrote: “First time I’ve seen my month old grandson, Ryder! (sic)”
Cameron and Viviane confirmed Ryder’s birth in late December, when they posted a new family photo to their respective Instagram accounts.
The 42-year-old actor wrote at the time: “Touch down planet earth. Welcome my Son...Ryder T. Douglas (sic)”
Whilst Viviane added: “This year has been really tough on all of us , but God has sent us a blessing. Ryder I love you so much (sic)”
And when the news broke, Michael also left a touching comment on his son’s post.
He penned: “So happy for Vivian and you. Don’t think Lua is sure about this yet! What a holiday present.”
Cameron’s new arrival comes after he turned his life around after spending six years in prison between 2010 and 2016 for drug-related offences after becoming addicted to heroin and cocaine.
Following his release from jail, Cameron went on to publish a memoir titled 'Long Way Home’ in 2019, and hopes to help other addicts into rehabilitation.
And last year, his dad Michael explained he is "so proud" of his son’s recovery process.
He said: "He's doing great, he's in wonderful shape. I'm just so proud. He's had a rough go of it. Addiction is just a terrible terrible disease. It affects all families. He's planning on doing speaking engagements. Things are looking up in the future.
"There were moments when hope dwindled ... and then it's just a train out of the station. Life became a series of crises. I thought I was going to lose him."
