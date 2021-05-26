Michael Douglas wants John Krasinski to play him in a movie.
The 'Kominsky Method' star would love to see the 41-year-old actor play him in a biopic about his life, as he praised Krasinski's compassion and humour.
Asked who he'd like to star in a movie about his life, he told Deadline: "Because of his compassion, his humour. Compassion and humour can take you a long way. I sense in him that he makes a conscientious effort where the material is good to try different types of roles."
Meanwhile, Michael previously confessed his short-term memory "is not fine" anymore.
He said: "During this COVID-19 period, doing much more couch potato–ing, I have been shocked by the reduction of my stamina. And my long-term memory is fine, but my short-term memory is not. I used to blame it on pot. But I've got some friends who've been smoking as long as I have and have fabulous memories, so I don't think that's the issue. I'm researching it."
And Michael - who has 42-year-old Cameron with ex-wife Diandra Luker and Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, with spouse Catherine Zeta-Jones - has been open about his life, confessing that one of the hardest things he's had to do as a parent was "set boundaries" and put distance in place at the height of his eldest son's drug addiction struggles.
Asked the hardest thing he's done as a parent, he said: "Set boundaries, big and small. My older son, Cameron, was a drug addict and ended up serving seven and a half years in federal prison.
"That was hard, having to protect myself and my family and tell my older son that if you feel like I'm pulling away from you, I am, because I'm afraid you're either going to kill yourself or kill somebody else. That experience with Cameron I don't wish on anybody. There is a toughness that's required. But when you reach that point, you're doing it for your child."
