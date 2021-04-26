Michael Jackson's estate convince LA judge to pull lawsuit brought by Wade Robson

Michael Jackson's estate has convinced a judge to pull a lawsuit brought on by Wade Robson.
Robson sued the 'Beat It' hitmaker's estate in 2013 after his passing over alleged childhood sexual abuse, claiming that MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures facilitated the conduct.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young had agreed with Jackson's estate that Robson had no relationship with either company that would create a legal duty to protect him.
Giving his verdict, Young wrote: "There is no evidence supporting Plaintiff’s contention that Defendants exercised control over Jackson. The evidence further demonstrates that Defendants had no legal ability to control Jackson, because Jackson had complete and total ownership of the corporate defendants. Without control, there is no special relationship or duty that exists between Defendants and Plaintiff. In addition, there is no evidence of misfeasance by Defendants."
Jackson's estate's representative, Jonathan Steinsapir, added: "As of today, a summary judgment AGAINST Wade Robson has been granted three different times by two different judges of the Superior Court. Wade Robson has spent the last 8 years pursuing frivolous claims in different lawsuits against Michael Jackson's estate and companies associated with it.
"Robson has taken nearly three dozen depositions and inspected and presented hundreds of thousands of documents trying to prove his claims, yet a Judge has once again ruled that Robson’s claims have no merit whatsoever, that no trial is necessary and that his latest case is dismissed."
However, Robson's attorney Vince Finaldi claimed the judge's decision has "fatal flaws".
He said: "This decision of Judge Mark A. Young suffers from the same fatal flaws as the prior decision of prior Judge Mitchell Beckloff, which we were able to overturn on appeal. For this reason, we will be appealing it to the Court of Appeal, and to the Supreme Court if necessary. If allowed to stand, the decision would set a dangerous precedent that would leave thousands of children working in the entertainment industry vulnerable to sexual abuse by persons in places of power. The children of our state deserve protection, and we will not stop fighting until we insure that every child is safe."
