Micheál Richardson wishes he could have 'adult conversations' with late mother Natasha Richardson

Micheál Richardson wishes he could have "adult conversations" with Natasha Richardson.
The 25-year-old actor devastatingly lost his mother Natasha when he was just 14 years old after she suffered an epidural haematoma in a skiing accident in 2009 and he has praised her "terrific" mothering skills, admitting he would have loved to be able to talk to her now.
He shared: "She was a terrific, terrific mother. What I wish is I could have just these adult conversations with her, these random questions about the industry or music. I was a mama’s boy growing up and she was really my best friend. I mean we were all a close family, but Danny [his younger brother] was my dad’s boy and I was my mom’s boy, for sure."
And Micheál confessed her sudden passing sent him in a "bit of a head spin".
He added: "It was so sudden. When it’s unexpected and it’s just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not.
"It can send you for a bit of a head spin, and so you just latch on to the tiny little memories, whether it’s her laugh or her energy in the room or her cooking. I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I’m incredibly grateful for."
Micheál - whose father is actor Liam Neeson - may have been brought up in the showbiz world but he insists he had a "relatively normal upbringing" overall.
Speaking about his childhood with Times 2, he explained: "I feel like I had a relatively normal upbringing, but then I have memories where we are on a holiday and spontaneously Mom would get everybody together and say, ‘Come on, let’s write something. Let’s do a play.’ And of course there were really talented famous actors around us, from Sir Ian McKellen to Ralph Fiennes, and we would all get together and write this funny play."
