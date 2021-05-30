Michelle Heaton: I was on a suicide mission during alcohol battle

Michelle Heaton was on a “suicide mission” during three-year battle with alcohol and cocaine addiction.
The Liberty X singer recently checked into rehab to confront her demons – which had seen her drinking up to wo bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka virtually every day since 2018 – after she was saved via an intervention from showbiz friends.
Katie Price led the mission to help Michelle, and alongside her other friends, they not only insisted Michelle, 41, book herself into The Priory, but paid for her four-week stay to beat her drug and alcohol addiction.
And opening up about her trip to rehab less than 48 hours after leaving the facility, Michelle broke down in tears as she said: “I texted Katie while I was in The Priory, ‘You saved my life’. Because The Priory did save my life.
“What I was doing was a suicide mission. I never actually thought, ‘I want to kill myself’, but ultimately I was killing myself.
“I was crying out for help when I couldn’t actually ask for help. But when you’re an addict, it feels like there’s no way out.”
The singer wouldn’t accept how bad her addiction had gotten until she went to rehab, and now couldn’t be more thankful for her caring friends.
She added: “There was a moment when I said, ‘I’m not going’. My best friend kicked off at me and said, ‘Michelle - you’re dying’.
“It was a joint effort from all my very dear friends who wanted me to live.”
And now, Michelle – who has Faith, nine, and AJ, seven, with her husband Hugh Hanley – has vowed to “never touch drugs or alcohol again”, as she says she’s “the most lucky woman in the world” to still be alive.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she explained: “I’ll never touch drugs or alcohol again because I’ll die.
“If I was to pick up one drink it would be lapse. Who’s to say that one drink wouldn’t lead to another?
“I just feel like the most lucky woman in the world because I’m here. I get to tell my story in my words and I’m still alive. I have the most beautiful family and friends.
“And I really do feel I deserve a second chance. I’m not going to give up on any dreams now.”
