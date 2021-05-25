Michelle Williams: Beyonce and Kelly Rowland are 'amazing' mothers

Michelle Williams has hailed Beyonce and Kelly Rowland as “amazing” mothers.
The 41-year-old singer has heaped praise on her Destiny’s Child band mates, as she said Beyonce – who has Blue Ivy, nine, and three-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, with her husband Jay-Z – and Kelly, who has Titan, six, and Noah, four months, with Tim Weatherspoon, are both excellent mothers.
Michelle – who does not have children of her own – said: “[They’re] amazing, just organic as wives and mothers.”
The ‘Survivor’ hitmaker also revealed the trio have regular FaceTime calls with each other, and Michelle loves to see her friends interact with their children on the calls.
She added: “Kelly, the other day, was chopping up onions, celery and carrots. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ She’s like, ‘I’m making chicken rice soup.’ And B is on the FaceTime as well.”
And recalling another call in which Beyonce was wearing a crown, she said: She said, ‘Girl, I forgot Rumi put this on me’. It’s just amazing that … they interact with three children and loved ones just like everybody else.”
The trio are so close Kelly even let Michelle and Beyonce watch a livestream of Noah’s birth earlier this year.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Michelle said of the event: “That’s the testament of our relationship. If anyone’s ever doubted the relationship between the three of us … how much more intimate can a person be with you besides making the baby? We saw her bring the baby into the world.”
Meanwhile, Michelle recently slammed one of her social media followers after they told her she “needs some children”.
The follower commented on one of her posts: "Michelle I love you but you need some children... u r 2 bored (sic)"
Michelle initially replied calling the follower an “idiot”, and when they claimed her comment was “uncalled for”, she added: "No, what's uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children. What if that woman CAN'T have children?? What if that woman DOESN'T WANT children. WATCH YOUR MOUTH AND FINGERS.....
"Don't you ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY.
"I would have ignored but too many people need tp stay out of a woman's uterus!!!! Now scram and be blessed!!!! (sic)"
