Michelle Williams wants to make a sequel to ‘The Greatest Showman’.
The 41-year-old actress says she would be involved in any follow-up to the 2017 movie musical -which along with Michelle starred Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron - "in a heartbeat" as PT Barnum's wife Charity.
Michelle told Variety: “I would make another one of those in a heartbeat. I wish they’d make a sequel.”
The ‘Manchester By the Sea’ star loves that the blockbuster gave audiences “so much joy”.
Michelle said: “That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing. I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack.”
She - who is mother to 16-year-old Matilda with her late ex Heath Ledger and an infant son Hart with her husband Thomas Kail - added: “I love making things for kids that are full of joy and positivity.”
On the other hand, Michelle - who recently shared that she was expecting a new addition to her brood - has “every intention” to carry on in darker projects, such as the ‘Venom’ series that stars Tom Hardy in the title role.
Michelle - who played Eddie Brock’s love interest Anne Weying in 2018’s ‘Venom’ and its 2021 sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ - said: “I have every intention of continuing with the series. I certainly hope they bring me back.”
The former ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star admitted to pretending that an alien had possessed her body was “hard”.
Michelle said: “Pretending that a monster is getting into your body and then taking over and leaving your body, that’s hard.
“The stuff Tom [Hardy] does is really challenging. They’re big movies and he’s climbing a lot of mountains in them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.