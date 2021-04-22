Mick Fleetwood: Peter Green tribute concert has become very 'poignant'

Mick Fleetwood says the tribute concert he held to celebrate his Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has become very "poignant" to him.
The 73-year-old musician organised an all-star show – featuring appearances from the likes of Pete Townshend and Noel Gallagher - to celebrate Peter's career in March 2020 in one of the last shows before coronavirus restrictions were enforced in the UK, while Green's passing last July gave the show added emotional significance.
Mick told The Times newspaper: "It became extremely poignant for me.
"We lost Peter. We lost our lives as we knew them. The world of music stopped, and from what I've been told the concert was a line in the sand because you look at everyone who played on it and wonder if anything like that could happen again.
"So many of these people did one song and travelled across the planet to do it. That pretty much explains the emotive content of what this was all about."
Mick also recalled the time spent with Peter, who left Fleetwood Mac in 1970, in the early days of the band.
He said: "We were the odd couple.
"Peter would be the East End kid shouting, 'F****** give is the money now', to some promoter who had short-changed us. I would be the public schoolboy going, 'Maybe we shouldn't upset him too much...'
"Peter certainly knew what he wanted, but that didn't transfer into his ego, which is why he named the band after John McVie and myself. He was funny, he was strong, he loved life. And emotionally he had a lot to say after having had a s***** childhood of being bullied and so on."
Green left the band after taking drugs and struggling with his mental health and Mick recalled feeling "devastated" by his departure.
He said: "It was out of the blue. I don't think he knew what he was getting into (with LSD) and when he left the band we were devastated."
