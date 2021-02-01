Mike Tindall: Royal life has its positives and negatives

Mike Tindall thinks royal life has its positives and negatives.
The 42-year-old rugby player - who is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal - admits there are both benefits and drawbacks to being part of the royal family.
Speaking about the pressures of royal life, he said: "It has its benefits and it has its negatives. You think about what you do and you have to be aware of it but it doesn’t necessarily dictate. Zara and I have always been good at getting on with what’s right for us."
And Mike has confessed he would love to have a third child with his wife Zara.
He added: "It was always an interesting question whether we’d go for a third and I think both of us wanted a boy, so hopefully we’ll get one. We’re not finding out - I think it’s better that way. At the end of the day, you’re just happy if it’s got ten fingers and ten toes and it’s healthy. And Mia’s such a Daddy’s girl, it’s been brilliant. I’ve loved having girls."
Mike has loved being able to spend lockdown with his wife - who he has been married to since 2011 - but insists there is no secret to their happy marriage.
Speaking to The Times 2, he shared: "She’s always been my best friend. That doesn’t change. I don’t know if I’ve got any top tips. She’s always right, is that a top tip? I think there’s a lot of balance. It’s always been good for us being two professional sportspeople. It’s a bit clichéd but you understand each other, what your motivations are.
"I think that’s why we gel ... We’re together as a farm in a bubble, so it’s great that you’re with your family 24/7 — stuck with your family - but there’s nothing to do apart from go for walks. So it was great and bizarrely weird at the same time."
