Mike Tindall's stressful family trip to fly a kite

Mike Tindall endured the "most stressful three hours of [his] life" when he took his daughters out to fly a kite.
The 42-year-old former rugby player and his wife Zara - who is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips - are currently enjoying a quiet life with their children Mia, Lena, two, and five-week-old Lucas, but over the weekend, the sportsman decided to take advantage of the weather to take his girls and two other kids out to their local park, but the trip was far more chaotic than he expected it to be.
Speaking on his podcast 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby', he told co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "There's not much going on. Just newborn, a month old, same old stuff. Feeding, bum wiping, but otherwise all good.
"Tell you what I did do at the weekend because it was sunny and windy. I thought it'd be a great idea to take four children kite flying on Mitch Common so I spent three hours untangling strings.
"It was the most stressful three hours of my life and I was just shouting at children as they were running around uncrossing strings."
Mike used his podcast last month to announce his son had been born and revealed Zara's labour was so quick, they didn't make it to hospital and the tot was born on the bathroom floor.
He said: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor.
"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.
"Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."
