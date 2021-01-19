Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to star in Super Bowl commercial

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are to star in a Super Bowl commercial.
The celebrity couple will feature in an advertisement for Cheetos and will reunite on screen for the first time since appearing together in 'That '70s Show' during the big NFL clash on February 7.
A cryptic teaser for the commercial shows Mila standing in a dark room and giving a dramatic monologue to the camera.
The 37-year-old actress tearfully says: "What exactly are you insinuating? You think that I would do that to you, to go behind your back after everything that we've been through? I can't even look at you."
The 'Bad Moms' star abruptly breaks character and turns to face rapper Shaggy – who is unimpressed with her performance.
In the clip seen by People, he tells her: "Just stick to the line I gave you."
The Hollywood star then begins to practice the monologue again as Shaggy's hit 'It Wasn't Me' plays in the background.
Another clip showed Ashton, 42, opening an envelope with black and white photographs and an empty bag of Cheetos' new Crunch Pop Mix.
Meanwhile, Mila previously revealed that she discovered new things about Ashton during the coronavirus lockdown – particularly how he is better homeschooling their children.
Mila - who has Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, four - said: "It's really hard to learn things about each other 20 years into a friendship.
"We're homeschooling our kids now. We're piggybacking on what the school's Zoom sessions are doing and extending on that. And I have learned about myself, I am not a good teacher.
"I clearly don't have that skill set, but my husband is fantastic at it, so I think that's something I've learned about you - although you've always been good at explaining things, so I guess that's understandable."
