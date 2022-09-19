Military organiser says work on Queen Elizabeth's funeral is his 'proudest day'

The military organiser who has been working on Queen Elizabeth's funeral has declared being part of the event is a "true honour".

Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw oversees the Army's big ceremonial events in his role as Brigade Major of the Household Division and he has been hard at work preparing for Monday's (19.09.22) state funeral in London and he's now revealed it is the "proudest day" of his 19-year career in the armed forces.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.