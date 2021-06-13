Milla Jovovich: I was hit on by 'sleazy older guys' but I'm not a victim

Milla Jovovich was hit on by "sleazy older guys" when she was younger but she doesn't feel angry or see herself as a victim.
The 'Resident Evil' actress admitted she did get together with some older men but she doesn't hold any "anger" towards the situation or the people involved because she was "having fun and experiencing different people".
Speaking about the #MeToo movement, she said: "I don’t hold anger. It never affected me. I have always been secure in my sexuality and I was strong. No one drugged or beat me. I stand together with the #MeToo victims and will support them to the end. But I never felt my story was part of it because I wasn’t one of those traumatised women and it was their voices that needed to be heard."
And the actress insists she was lucky to have not been sexually assaulted.
She added: "Did sleazy older guys hit on me? Of course. Did I get together with them? Occasionally. Do I feel like a victim? No. I was having fun and experiencing different people. I read Balzac and Nana [the story of a high-class prostitute by Emile Zola] when I was 13. I was playing characters in my head and meeting sophisticated older men was a game. In some sense, I thought I was a courtesan. But I was little, they shouldn’t have done it and thank god I never got raped - although you could call it rape because I was underage at the time."
The 45-year-old actress also admitted she struggled with her shyness when she was starting out in her career and found it very "traumatising".
She told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: "I was so young. I was uncomfortable, I was shy, I wasn’t a natural actress.
"Everything was difficult. I lacked confidence and on set I’d be shaking. It was traumatising. And then the reviews would come out and I’d be insulted and obliterated. It was so humiliating. It made me want to turn away from everything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.