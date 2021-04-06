Millie Bobby Brown's fans not ready to see her grow up

Millie Bobby Brown's fans aren't "ready to accept" that she's growing up.
The 17-year-old star was just 12 years old when she shot to fame playing Eleven in 'Stranger Things' and while she's trying to get to grips with "learning to be a woman", she admitted it's been made more difficult because so many people still see her as a child.
Speaking to MTV News, she said: “I’m only 17, but at the end of the day, I’m learning to be a woman. I’m learning to be a young woman.
"Being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”
The 'Godzilla vs. Kong' actress understands the "transitioning period" is a difficult time for people to view her differently.
She added: “They’re not accepting it and I’ve completely accepted it. You know, I’m ready. I’m like, ‘It’s been a while. Let me wear a high heel!’ I’m not going to be playing those young girls anymore.”
And Millie has found people find her fashion choices particularly hard to accept.
She said: “I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ I’m like, ‘No…I am 17.’ That’s a thing that girls do. Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that."
Millie previously revealed her anxiety is worsened by fame.
She said: "I keep most things private in my life. Personally, I struggle with anxiety and in some ways, this has hindered it. When I'm having a bad day or I'm feeling very anxious, some things like when people say, 'Oh, you looked bad at this award show because you looked like this or you looked like that,' those things make me a little bit more anxious and that hinders me a little bit more."
