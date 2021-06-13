Millie Mackintosh expecting second child

Millie Mackintosh is expecting her second child.
The 'Made In Chelsea' star admitted she couldn't keep the secret anymore as she confirmed she is pregnant with a little boy or girl, a sibling for her and Hugo Taylor's daughter Sienna, 13 months.
Sharing a sweet picture of her with a visible baby bump, holding onto baby Sienna, she wrote on Instagram: "We are so excited to announce that Sienna is going to be a big Sister! I couldn’t keep this to myself for much longer and I’m running out of ways to hide my bump! Baby 2 is due later this year."
Millie has been open about her postpartum journey and she previously admitted there are days where she loves her body and others where she struggles but she thinks openness is important.
She explained: "I said at the time I did find it really hard having a baby and there were moments I did feel ashamed about my postpartum body.
"That is how I felt on a low day, not all the time. I was trying to emphasise I would go between being in awe of my body and like 'wow I created this baby' and having all this appreciation for myself and 'I'm making milk and feeding her and it's amazing' and other days I felt like – 'argh, nothing fits, I feel uncomfortable and when I leave the house someone's taking my picture.'
"I had that stress to think about, that made me feel more self-conscious – but I didn't feel like that all the time. I do massively appreciate my body. As time went on, it got easier but I think it's really important to be honest about these feelings and not to lie and say, 'I love my postpartum body every day!' I wanted to be honest about my reality but it's not like that for everyone."
