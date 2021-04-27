Millie Mackintosh's postpartum honesty

Millie Mackintosh wants to be "honest" about how she feels about her postpartum body.
The former 'Made In Chelsea' star - who welcomed daughter Sienna into the world 11 months ago with her husband Hugo Taylor - admits there are days where she loves her body and others where she struggles but she thinks the most important thing is to be open about her ups and downs.
She said: "I said at the time I did find it really hard having a baby and there were moments I did feel ashamed about my postpartum body. That is how I felt on a low day, not all the time. I was trying to emphasise I would go between being in awe of my body and like 'wow I created this baby' and having all this appreciation for myself and 'I'm making milk and feeding her and it's amazing' and other days I felt like – 'argh, nothing fits, I feel uncomfortable and when I leave the house someone's taking my picture.'
"I had that stress to think about, that made me feel more self-conscious – but I didn't feel like that all the time. I do massively appreciate my body. As time went on, it got easier but I think it's really important to be honest about these feelings and not to lie and say, 'I love my postpartum body every day!' I wanted to be honest about my reality but it's not like that for everyone."
And the 31-year-old star has seen many "adjustments" to her body since she gave birth.
Speaking to Mail Online, she added: "I never had to dress for boobs before! It has definitely been an adjustment. Milk boobs, they get bigger in pregnancy and then when your milk comes, that's literally a whole other thing. They're just like obstructions! They just wouldn't fit in anything. Then they started getting hard and leaking, it was a whole thing in that heatwave of last summer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.