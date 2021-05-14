Mindy Kaling 'learned a lot' from being pregnant in a pandemic

Mindy Kaling "learned a lot" from having a baby amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 41-year-old actress gave birth to her second child, a son named Spencer, in September, and managed to keep the news out of the spotlight for her entire nine-month pregnancy, but she admitted it's not an experience she wishes to repeat or would "recommend".
Speaking at the #WOW2021 event this week, Mindy laughed: “I don’t know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic, but I will say I learned a lot from it.
“Definitely like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing.”
As for her parenting technique, the mother-of-two - who also has a three-year-old daughter named Katherine - admitted the best parents are able to keep their cool and not "blow their top".
The writer added how she is “inspired by parenting where the parents don’t scream. If you can not scream at your children, I think you’re a good parent. To me, people who do not blow their top and also can stay on a consistent message. That to me — I’m the most impressed by those people.”
The 'Late Night' star is a single parent but has help from friends and family raising her two kids and she admitted that her script writing has benefited from being a mom.
She explained: “Being a single mom is not for everyone.
“So we have this like little strange little house of like intergenerational, interracial people that are coming in and out to take care of everything.
“I feel my life is so rich.
“If anything, [parenthood] has given me this flooding of memories of my childhood, I feel like I’m able to write even more.
“That has been one of the most unexpected pleasures of having children, is being able to tap back into my own youth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.