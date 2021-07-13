‘Miracle Workers’ Goes West, Baseball’s All-Star Game, More Shark Action, BTS Back on ‘Tonight’

882669 Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail 301 (2.11)

 Patrick Wymore
TownNews.com Content Exchange

While the TV industry pores over today’s Emmy nominations, there’s plenty to watch as usual. TBS’s comedy anthology Miracle Workers sends its repertory company to the rootin’-shootin’ Oregon Trail. The National League hopes to break the AL’s winning streak at this year’s MLB All-Star Game. For Discovery and National Geographic, it’s all about the sharks. South Korean supergroup BTS returns to The Tonight Show for a two-night “takeover.”

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.