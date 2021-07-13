While the TV industry pores over today’s Emmy nominations, there’s plenty to watch as usual. TBS’s comedy anthology Miracle Workers sends its repertory company to the rootin’-shootin’ Oregon Trail. The National League hopes to break the AL’s winning streak at this year’s MLB All-Star Game. For Discovery and National Geographic, it’s all about the sharks. South Korean supergroup BTS returns to The Tonight Show for a two-night “takeover.”
‘Miracle Workers’ Goes West, Baseball’s All-Star Game, More Shark Action, BTS Back on ‘Tonight’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- AUTOS 4-U announces staff changes
- Horton man sentenced to 73 months in prison on aggravated child abuse case
- Hospital CEO John Broberg announces retirement; Atchison CEO to assume both roles
- Veteran service officer resumes normal hours
- Horton Police
- Hiawatha Chamber names BBCC Properties Member of the Month
- Where oh where is my hair?
- Crop Insurance 101 webinar set for July 20
Most Popular
Articles
- Davis Memorial - a misunderstood love story
- Connie Werner receives We Kan! award
- Horton Commission denies second request for private rip rap
- Hartley, Roy E. 1957-2021
- Sunflower Summer Program gives students chance to learn while visiting attractions
- K-9 Ari assists in drug arrests
- Horton man sentenced to 73 months in prison on aggravated child abuse case
- Skinner, Helen M. 1934-2021
- Hiawatha Chamber names BBCC Properties Member of the Month
- Wes and Elizabeth Howard are celebrating 50 years
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.