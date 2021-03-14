Miranda Lambert: I really got to know my husband in lockdown

Miranda Lambert “really got to know” her husband during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The ‘House That Built Me’ hitmaker married Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, and has said spending most of 2020 in lockdown amid the global pandemic has helped the couple get to know each other on a deeper level than ever before.
Miranda and Brendan took road trips together during quarantine and learned her husband can “really put up” with her.
She told People magazine: "When you travel for a living, sometimes you don't want to travel on your time off, so that was another positive thing about being forced to be off tour. I got to go actually see some things.
“[My husband] really can put up with me. That was good news. We got married not that long ago and so we were really had a lot of togetherness. We got to really know each other. It was fun."
The news comes after Miranda, 37, previously said the pandemic had helped make her romance with Brendan “really strong”.
She explained last month: “I think it was really good. I mean, we didn’t date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other [during quarantine].
“Because it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong. And, you know, I think it did that for a lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re different directions all the time.
“But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.”
