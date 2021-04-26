Miranda Lambert tears up as she performs amid coronavirus pandemic

Miranda Lambert got emotional as she performed her first gig during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'House That Built Me' hitmaker teared up as she took to the stage at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas amid the current health crisis, which has seen concerts cancelled across the world.
Sharing a video of her first concert during this time, she said: "It's my first show back in over a year. I missed y'all so much ... No matter what I’ve ever done in my career and what I’m still gonna do, somehow I still feel most at home on a barstool under a neon sign. I walked in here and I took a little tour around, and I just felt so at home. I remembered why I do this and why I missed y’all's faces so damn much."
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old singer previously admitted the COVID-19 pandemic made her romance with Brendan McLoughlin "really strong" as they spent most of 2020 in lockdown.
She gushed: "I think it was really good. I mean, we didn’t date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other [during quarantine]. Because it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong. And, you know, I think it did that for a lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re different directions all the time.
"But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them."
