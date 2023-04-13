Mo’Nique suing CBS and Paramount over ‘unpaid royalties’ from ‘The Parkers’

Mo’Nique is suing CBS and Paramount to seek alleged unpaid royalties from her ‘Moesha’ spinoff ‘The Parkers’.

The 55-year-old comic and actress, who starred as Nicole ‘Nikki’ Parker on the show, which aired for five seasons from August 1999 to May 2004 on UPN, alleges in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges the defendants “artificially depressed” the show’s profits to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to the star and its writers.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.