Mollie King "dreams" of marrying Stuart Broad.
The Saturdays singer and the cricketer announced their engagement earlier this year but Mollie insists they haven't booked a date for the nuptials yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: "We haven’t booked a date yet. It’s only been the last couple of weeks we have heard announcements about weddings [by the government].
"I am just grateful and lucky that I am with him and engaged. We don’t have to do this right now. I dream of getting married to him, and want to put a date in, and I'm having so much fun [thinking about it] but we are taking it slowly. We need to be careful with all the guidelines and stuff."
And the 33-year-old singer is enjoying thinking about "destinations and dresses".
Speaking to the Mail Online, she shared: "I am having fun creating mood boards. I can’t help it! I do it on Instagram, I am so excited. I post things about destinations and dresses ... I get lots of lovely messages from brides-to-be. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for everyone. These people have been spending years planning, saving up for a dream day. I want all the pieces to fit together for them."
Meanwhile, Mollie previously revealed she "craves" seeing Stuart when he is away.
She said: "We are that sickening couple, because a lot of people now will be like, 'OK, I need a bit of space and independence', But I am craving to see him all of the time because he goes away for such long stints. I think it does really work for us. If you had asked me at the start if I’d think that was my ideal scenario I would just tell you I miss him too much. Which I do. But when he comes home it feels really fresh. We can’t wait to hang out with each other all the time, so it has definitely worked so far."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.