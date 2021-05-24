Mollie King wants big family

Mollie King has "always, always wanted" to have children.
The former Saturdays singer got engaged to cricketer Stuart Broad on New Year's Day (01.01.21) and now she's looking ahead to starting a family with him as she's keen to have lots of kids.
She said: "I definitely want a family. It’s something I have always, always wanted. ‘I want a really big family actually. That is something I’d love to have in the future.
"My biggest dream of everything is to fall in love and I feel so lucky that I have met Stuart. ‘The next thing is hopefully to have little ones running around at some point. We have to keep our fingers crossed in the future that that all goes well."
The 33-year-old beauty admitted she found lockdown "tough" and made her realise how much she appreciates being around her loved ones.
She told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "I have definitely learned a lot about myself this past year because you have had so much time with yourself to think about things. I have been up and down.
"I found the year very tough in terms of missing my family. It’s taught me that all I want is to chat to my family and friends. That’s all that matters."
While Mollie would "never say never" to the idea of a Saturdays reunion, she admitted it is unlikely to happen any time soon.
She said: "I don’t think it’s something that would happen in the next few years as we are all busy doing various bits and bobs."
Mollie revealed in March she and Stuart haven't set a date for their wedding yet because of the coronavirus pandemic but she's got a lot of ideas about her dream day.
She said: "We haven’t booked a date yet. It’s only been the last couple of weeks we have heard announcements about weddings [by the government].
"I am just grateful and lucky that I am with him and engaged. We don’t have to do this right now. I dream of getting married to him, and want to put a date in, and I'm having so much fun [thinking about it] but we are taking it slowly. We need to be careful with all the guidelines and stuff.
"I am having fun creating mood boards. I can’t help it! I do it on Instagram, I am so excited. I post things about destinations and dresses ... I get lots of lovely messages from brides-to-be. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for everyone. These people have been spending years planning, saving up for a dream day. I want all the pieces to fit together for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.