Molly Holly named first inductee into 2021 WWE Hall of Fame

Molly Holly has been named the first inductee into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.
The 43-year-old semi-retired professional wrestler – whose real name is Nora Benshoof – was revealed on Wednesday (10.03.21) as the first wrestling star to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for this year, when WWE producer Shane Helms appeared on ‘The Bump’ to surprise her with the news.
Speaking to Molly, Shane said: “Molly, I think you might like this. My senses tell me that you are going to like this. It is my esteemed honour and privilege to announce that the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame is you, Mighty Molly.”
And after receiving the news, Molly responded: “Oh my gosh that is awesome! Oh, thank you! Thank you so much. Oh wow, this is incredible.”
Molly Holly joined WWE in 2000 where she took part in the famous rivalry between her cousins, the Holly’s, and the Dudley family, which culminated in a romance between her and Spike Dudley.
After a career which saw her named two-time WWE Women’s Champion and one-time WWE Hardcore Champion, Molly departed WWE in 2005 but returned to take part in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2018, as well as the 2020 edition of the over-the-top-rope melee.
In a statement about her upcoming induction, WWE said: “After a legendary career, Molly Holly is more than deserving of induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.”
And Molly has received several messages of congratulations from her fellow WWE superstars, including Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.
He posted on social media: “Many people say @WWE Superstars are real-life superheroes and in this case … she truly is! A women’s champion, an inspiration to our current roster, and simply a wonderful person. Congratulations to #MollyHolly on being the first inductee into the #WWEHOF class of 2021!! (sic)”
The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on April 6, where both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted because there was no ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Names announced for the 2020 class include Batista, John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield, The British Bulldog, Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger, New World Order, and The Bella Twins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.