Molly Ringwald is addicted to her phone.
The 'Breakfast Club' actress admits she "struggles" to part from her smartphone and has even tried to leave it out of the bedroom when she goes to bed - but to no avail.
Speaking about switching off her phone, said: "My husband and I, we're taking our phones and putting them outside of the room and then somehow they found their way back. I think that's a constant struggle for everyone in these times, negotiating that time that you have on the screen."
And the 53-year-old actress enjoys meditation, something which she has found "helpful" to her health.
She added: "Somebody taught me about meditation when I was younger, and it was just something that I always had sort of in the back of my mind. But it's something that I actively use now as a tool to centre myself and to make sure that I'm getting enough oxygen to my brain and all of that. It's something that I do pretty much every day at some point in the day."
Molly extends this to her children - 11-year-old twins, Adele and Roman, and 17-year-old daughter Mathilda, who she has with her husband Panio Gianopoulos - and wants to make sure they are "feeling OK physically and mentally", insisting it is a "daily practice" for the whole family.
Speaking to Yahoo Life, she said: "As far as everything else, I think it's just a lot of deep breathing and trying to keep an open line of communication with my kids - checking in with them, making sure that they're feeling OK physically and mentally.
"That's a daily practice, something that my husband and I talk about every single day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.