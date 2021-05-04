Molly Sims has 3-minute showers

Molly Sims takes "three-minute showers".
The 47-year-old fashion model and actress has revealed she has become a "pro" a multitasking since becoming a mom and has learnt the art of balancing taking time for self-care and being a parent.
Speaking to Yahoo Life for 'The Unwind' series, Molly - who has Brooks, eight, Scarlett, six, and four-year-old Grey with husband Scott Stuber - said: I take three-minute showers [laughs]; it was 12 minutes when I didn't have children. I do everything really quickly, I multitask a lot. I’ll make coffee and get my kids ready for a school with a sheet mask on. I’ll put conditioner in my hair and wear it for two days and no one knows. If I’m on a Zoom call, I dress from the bottom up."
The 'Yes Day' Hiring Executive is a massive skincare and make-up fan and revealed she still battles on a "daily basis" with hyperpigmentation and melasma skin conditions.
She said: "Skincare! I love make-up, and there are certain products I can’t live without, but I love skincare — probably because I’ve have always had problems with my skin. In my early 20s I had cystic acne and once I cured that, I wound up having hyperpigmentation and melasma (and I’m still dealing with that on a daily basis). Whether it be an exfoliating toner or a cleansing balm or the best foaming wash, I truly love talking about vitamin C and your AHA and PHA balance — I love it."
Elsewhere, Molly revealed getting her nails and hair done instantly makes her "feel better", while she admitted she had been a "people pleaser" until she learned to say "no".
She added: "I do think self-care is important. It’s going to sound superficial, but getting my nails done once a month makes me feel better. Getting my hair coloured or a [taking] walk outside — those little things make me feel better. Recently, I had back problems and I had to stop exercising; I [struggled without it]. So I do think that taking those small moments is really important. I also learned that “no” is a complete sentence — and I’m a people pleaser."
