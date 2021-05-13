‘Mom’s Last Hurrah and More Finales, Jean Smart in ‘Hacks,’ WNBA’s Toughest Season in ‘144’

“Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man” – Bonnie and Adam’s romantic dinner is interrupted as the other ladies struggle with love on Valentine’s Day. Also, Wendy’s new relationship becomes the talk of the group, on MOM, Thursday, March 4 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Jaime Pressly as Jill, Allison Janney as Bonnie, Kristen Johnston as Tammy, and Mimi Kennedy as Marjorie Photo: Robert Voets/WBTV ©2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Robert Voets
After eight seasons, the Emmy-winning Mom signs off with an appropriate group hug, while two more comedies from the Chuck Lorre empire—Young Sheldon and B Positive—wrap their seasons. Jean Smart kills as a stand-up comedian on the rocks in HBO Max’s Hacks. ESPN relives the WNBA’s turbulent 2020 season in the documentary 144.

