Monday TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Gets a Win, But ‘The Voice’ Brings More Viewers

The Bachelor finale was up from last week both in the key demo (1.4 rating among adults 18-49, versus 1.2) and total viewers (5.75 million versus 4.85). It also didn’t lose much with the After the Final Rose reunion special immediately following it at 10/9c (5.3 million viewers and a 1.3 rating). However, this is significantly down from the Monday part of the Season 24 finale of The Bachelor (7.7 million viewers and a 2.1 rating).
But while it won the night in the key demo, more people (7.65 million) tuned in to another show: The Voice on NBC, airing opposite the two-hour finale itself at 8/7c. The singing competition also came in second with a 1.05 rating in the key demo. That’s up from last week as well (1.0 rating, 7.4 million viewers).
Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (at 8/7c) and Bob ♥ Abishola (at 8:30/7:30c) dipped from last week, while on NBC, Debris (at 10/9c) was steady. Black Lightning on The CW at 9/8c ticked down in the key demo but was steady in viewers. All Rise (at 9/8c) and Bull (at 10/9c) were both steady with their last new episodes on February 22.
Here’s the breakdown for Monday, March 15, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|1.4
|5.8
|The Neighborhood (CBS)
|0.7
|5.2
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.0
|7.5
|9-1-1 (Fox)
|0.4
|2.7
|Bulletproof (CW)
|0.1
|529,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)
|0.6
|4.9
|9:00 p.m.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|1.4
|5.7
|All Rise (CBS)
|0.4
|4.1
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.1
|7.8
|America’s Most Wanted (Fox)
|0.3
|2.2
|Black Lightning (CW)
|0.1
|471,000
|10 p.m.
|The Bachelor (After the Final Rose) (ABC)
|1.3
|5.3
|Bull (CBS)
|0.4
|5.0
|Debris (NBC)
|0.4
|3.4
