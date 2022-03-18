Moon Knight is bringing horror to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Oscar Isaac stars in the upcoming Disney+ limited series, debuting March 30. And a new Moon Knight clip teases the show’s spooky side.
Isaac plays Steven Grant, a museum gift shop employee who learns he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. He “becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the series description says, and “as Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”
Steven’s mental health is the center point of the series. And viewers will see Isaac’s character struggle to fill the gaps of his memories while encountering the unsettling appearances of Marc’s foes. The new clip, titled “Contact Lens,” was released by Marvel on March 17.
In it, Steven gets spooked when he sees a threatening figure approaching him in an elevator, but the figure quickly transforms into an old woman. Steven struggles to understand what his eyes just saw, scaring the woman in the process. She flees the elevator, and Steven stares down the hall in confusion. When he turns to go back into the elevator, the threatening figure is standing right behind him.
The first four of Moon Knight‘s six episodes were released early to press for review, marking a rare move for Disney+ Marvel shows. The studio typically only releases one or two screeners of a series ahead of the series debut. But Moon Knight‘s darker tone reportedly prompted the studio to release more screeners in advance so reviewers can fully understand what the show is trying to do.
The first reactions to Moon Knight hit the internet on March 17. And reporters say the series is much darker than Marvel fans are accustom to.
“Moon Knight Ep.1 is fascinating because not only are we learning this character’s origin story, but he is too,” one reporter tweeted. “There’s a Venom element to the split personalities, but it’s far less goofy and wades into light horror — even the first Moon Knight unveiling plays like a horror film.”
“Moon Knight is banana pants CRAZY & heart-poundingly intense!” tweeted another. “Loved every second of the 1st 4 episodes. Oscar Isaac = incredible, Ethan Hawke = terrifying. Unlike any Marvel show. Can’t get enough. Epic soundtrack, score, visuals & action. It’s DARK. Fave Marvel show!”
Based on the reviews, it seems the contact lens clip is just a mild taste of what’s to come in Moon Knight.
Moon Knight, Series Premiere, March 30, Disney+
