‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Struggles With Reality in Super Bowl Teaser (VIDEO)

Disney+ gave Marvel fans a closer look at their latest series Moon Knight with a Big Game promo spot during Super Bowl LVI.
The action-packed teaser promises thrills and chills in the show bringing a never-before-seen Marvel superhero to the MCU screen. Along with the 30-second promo, Disney+ also unveiled a striking new poster featuring star Oscar Isaac, hinting at his titular character’s many sides.
In the series, Isaac plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee and the series follows him as he is plagued with blackouts and memories from another life. As Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder, he also learns that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.
The show tracks Steven/Marc as their enemies converge upon them, leaving them to navigate their complex identities as they’re thrown into the center of a deadly mystery among the very powerful gods of Egypt.
Some of this confusion between Steven and Marc is teased in the promo, below, in which he says, “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.” Acknowledging his challenges is Ethan Hawke‘s mysterious character who says, “that must be very difficult, the voices in your head.”
Along with Isaac and Hawke, Moon Knight features May Calamawy. Serving as executive producers on the series are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and writer Jeremy Slater. Meanwhile, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.
Don’t miss the series when it premieres, catch Moon Knight on Disney+ this March and check out the promo, below.
Moon Knight, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 30, Disney+
