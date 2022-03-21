Betty Gilpin (GLOW) and Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers, Watchmen, Lost) are reuniting for one of Peacock’s most highly-anticipated dramas.
Gilpin will star in the leading role in Mrs. Davis, which comes from Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon) and Lindelof and Warner Bros. Television, where the executive producers are under overall deals. Gilpin and Lindelof previously worked together on the subversive satirical thriller The Hunt.
Plot details are being kept under wraps. What we do know is that according to the streaming service, Mrs. Davis “is an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.” Furthermore, we know that Gilpin’s character is “a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence.”
In addition to her work on GLOW (for which she was nominated for three Primetime Emmys), Gilpin’s TV credits include Elementary, Masters of Sex, and Nurse Jackie. Coming up, she can be seen in Starz’s Gaslit, Apple TV+’s Roar, and Showtime’s Three Women.
Peacock Previews 2022 Series Slate During Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (VIDEO)
Hernandez serves as showrunner, and she and Lindelof are executive producers and co-writers. Owen Harris will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the series premiere.
The series received a 10-episode order in May 2021. At the time, Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group, said in a statement, “A series like Mrs. Davis is exactly why we love making television. The brilliant minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof have concocted one of the most innovative, undeniable concepts imaginable. We are so thrilled to be going on this wild ride with them.”
Mrs. Davis, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock
