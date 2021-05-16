MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Winners
MTV is celebrating the biggest names and moments in film and TV across two nights, and on Sunday, May 16, it all kicked off with the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Fan-favorites including BridgertonThe Boys, Marvel’s Disney+ offerings (WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Emily in Paris are up for awards in categories including, other than the usual ones, Best Hero, Best Kiss, and Most Frightened Performance.

Check out the complete list of the winners across TV below (updating live).

MTV Generation Award

Scarlett Johansson

Best Show

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

Best Performance in a Show

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision — WINNER

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Best Hero

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — WINNER

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Best Kiss

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks — WINNER

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Best Comedic Performance

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America — WINNER

Best Villain

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton — WINNER

Best Fight

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha — WINNER

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Most Frightened Performance

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Best Duo

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) — WINNER

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

