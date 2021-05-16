MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Winners

MTV is celebrating the biggest names and moments in film and TV across two nights, and on Sunday, May 16, it all kicked off with the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Fan-favorites including Bridgerton, The Boys, Marvel’s Disney+ offerings (WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Emily in Paris are up for awards in categories including, other than the usual ones, Best Hero, Best Kiss, and Most Frightened Performance.
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Sacha Baron Cohen Will Receive the Comedic Genius Award
Check out the complete list of the winners across TV below (updating live).
MTV Generation Award
Scarlett Johansson
Best Show
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
Best Performance in a Show
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision — WINNER
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Best Hero
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — WINNER
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
Best Kiss
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks — WINNER
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
Best Comedic Performance
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America — WINNER
Best Villain
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Breakthrough Performance
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton — WINNER
Best Fight
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha — WINNER
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Most Frightened Performance
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Director on Creating Sam's Captain America Entrance
Best Duo
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) — WINNER
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
