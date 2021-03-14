Must-See TV for Serial Killer True-Crime Enthusiasts

If serial killer tales are the bread and butter of your true crime obsession (hey, we’re not judging), these 3 shows and an entire week devoted to it on Oxygen, below, will satisfy your craving. Prepare to watch on the edge of your seats.
‘John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise’
This six-part deep dive into the Killer Clown — executed by lethal injection for taking the lives of 33 boys and young men — mines an hours-long prison interview from which only minutes have been seen. March 25, Peacock
'America's Most Wanted' Reboot Host Elizabeth Vargas on What's New & What's Back
‘Green River Killer’
The lurid two-night Hunting the Monster and Catching the Monster offer new talks with Washington state detectives who helped nab strangler Gary Ridgway (below). March 27–28, 8/7c, Reelz
‘The Murder List’
In this braintease of a special, a routine check of a Reno home for probation violations turns up a pantyhose obsession, a rape diary and a cryptic list (“Girl near Port Costa”) hinting at 10 killings. Can investigators puzzle out the truth before the list’s author must be released? Discovery+
Serial Killer Week
The programming stunt begins with Joel Rifkin’s college roommate conducting a new interview with the man who put his first victim’s head in a paint can. Plus: Bruce McArthur (responsible for eight dead men in Toronto) and Dorothea Puente (a lethal landlady from Sacramento). April 10–18, Oxygen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.