On the surface My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a typical fun kid-friendly animated adventure series. Venture a little deeper and it becomes apparent that this is a space story grounded in a family dynamic that will resonate with all ages.

Terry (Laz Alonso) is a galactic bounty hunter named Sabo Brok who takes on jobs from some bad dudes. He does it to support his two kids Lisa (Priah Ferguson) and Sean (JeCobi Swain). Unfortunately, being away from home so much meant not being there for them the way he would have wanted and ultimately caused a separation from his wife Tess (Yvonne Orji).

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

