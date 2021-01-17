Myleene Klass: I suffered a miscarriage on my radio show

Myleene Klass suffered a miscarriage whilst presenting her radio show.
The 42-year-old singer and presenter revealed last year she had endured four heartbreaking pregnancy losses, and has now opened up on the experience of suffering a miscarriage whilst live on air, where she had to push through and continue working.
She said: "I was on air. I went to the loo while the music was playing and there was blood everywhere. I didn't know what to do. I had one hour left of my show.”
Myleene – who is mother to Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, whom she has with her ex-husband Graham Quinn and Apollo, 17 months, with her fiancé, Simon Motson – then called upon her friend and fellow presenter Lauren Laverne to support her through the rest of the show.
Speaking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper’s You magazine, she added: “I rang Lauren Laverne and she said: 'Do one link, take a breath, come out and call me.’ She got me through. I did the next link and called her. We counted the links.
“I would go out, sob and come back in, take a deep breath and speak. I don't know what else I would have done. I was on air.”
The former Hear’Say member previously shared details of her losses on Instagram during Baby Loss Awareness Week in October.
She wrote on the site at the time: "I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky.
"I know after my own MC's how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul."
The star said her first miscarriage happened at the airport after she started bleeding heavily while 10 weeks pregnant on holiday, and she also lost her second at 10 weeks.
She added: "The scan was the saddest sight I've ever seen in my life. The first and last time I saw my baby.
"As the doctor pushed the camera on my belly, the familiar black and blue image of my baby sprung onto the screen, then started to sink and slowly floated down, til it just hunched over. I knew. 'I'm sorry there's no heartbeat'.
"The feeling is nothing short of traumatic, shock.
“I woke to emptiness and the horror of what had happened. I felt I'd failed my baby and my partner.
“The second time was worse if that's possible, I thought I'd had my '1 in 4' experience. This time, the baby had stopped growing at 10 weeks, completely unrelated to the first MC 'so it's just bad luck'.
"I didn't take my eyes off the fire alarm on the ceiling, lest I break completely. Walking past the pregnant women in reception was torture.
