Myleene Klass praises fiance Simon Motson

Myleene Klass would have been living a "half-life" without Simon Motson.
The Hear'Say singer is grateful to have met the PR executive as she feels she could have "seriously lost out on life" without her fiance by her side as she admits she "didn't know what she was missing" before him.
She said: "The scary thing is that without him, I could have seriously lost out on life. I could have been living this kind of half-life. Had I known that he was waiting at the other end, I would have raced through that fire. No tiptoeing. Before him, I didn’t know what I was missing."
Myleene also praised the "amazing chemistry" between the pair.
She added: "It's true, we have an amazing chemistry! Even when we message each other, I’ll be like, 'Oh my god, this still feels really brand-new,' and that's quite lovely. We appreciate each other and what we've got because we’ve both had our fair share of how hard it can be.
"I was a single mum for a very long time, and he was a single dad for a very long time, and we had very similar experiences with both the break-ups and how we had to raise our children. So we have a mutual understanding and a huge respect for each other."
Myleene admits Simon has really changed her as a person and has helped her to "slow down".
Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, she said: "Definitely. He’s given me space to be me in a weird way. I don’t sweat the small stuff any more. I can slow down, whereas before I was constantly on the treadmill of having to keep providing for my kids.
"It feels good to have a partner in crime. The girls were used to me being loud and alpha female, but Sim has this quiet strength and it balances everything nicely."
