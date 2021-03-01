Nadine Coyle and ex-fiancé Jason Bell living together amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nadine Coyle’s ex-fiancé Jason Bell has been living in her house amid the COVID-19 pandemic so they can co-parent their seven-year-old Anaíya.
The former Girls Aloud singer and the ex-American football star split in 2019 after 11 years together, and when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year they chose to move back in with one another so they wouldn’t need to quarantine whenever they wanted to spend time with their daughter.
But despite rumors of a reconciliation between them romantically, Nadine has insisted the former couple aren’t thinking about love right now.
She said: “Well, due to COVID-19, Jason has been here for a while. We share Anaíya so we have those rules there for people to be able to parent their children. It’s easy for us to be in the same place.
“We’re very close. I’ve known Jason for 14 years, which is a really long time. We get on great. We eat dinner together and have a lovely time. He’s a great father to Anaíya – he’s helping her with school work as we speak. Jason and I will always be in each other’s lives.”
And asked if there’s still romantic feelings between them, she added: “When you have a baby together and spend so much time together, there’s always that familiarity there. With so much going on in the world we’re just trying to be in the moment and be there for Anaíya.”
The ‘Insatiable’ singer also insisted she isn’t thinking about a possible future with Jason right now, although she didn’t rule it out entirely.
When asked by OK! magazine if they would reconcile, she said: “I’m trying to get through day to day and figuring out how we can get back to normal life. I’m not rushing any situations or putting pressure on anything. I think this works very well for me, so I’m just living in that.”
