Nancy Sinatra attributes Quentin Tarantino with giving her a 'new start'

Nancy Sinatra credits Quentin Tarantino with giving her a “new start” by using one of her songs in his movie ‘Kill Bill’.
The 81-year-old singer’s version of Cher’s track ‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’ was used in a famous scene in the director’s 2003 film ‘Kill Bill: Volume 1’, and Nancy says it introduced her music to a whole new audience.
She told Uncut magazine: “That was a gift, wasn’t it? Quentin, I guess, had wanted to use ‘Bang Bang’ for a while and he finally found a way to do it.
“Why my version, I’m not sure. I guess it was the guitar, the lonely sound of Billy Strange’s guitar.”
She added the use of the song in the film gave her a massive boost, saying: “It caused a resurgence for me. People were stunned when they saw my name on the screen, they didn’t know it was my recording. But Quentin really gave me a new start.”
The gritty martial arts movie starred Uma Thurman as a vengeful bride who sets about tracking down and murdering a team of assassins who tried to kill her on her wedding day.
When asked what she thought of the violent movie, Nancy admits she wasn’t a huge fan, saying: “The film was … interesting! Not my cuppa, but it was interesting.”
‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’ was originally recorded by Cher and was written by her then-husband Sonny Bono.
It was released in 1966 and Nancy went on to put out a cover of the track later that same year after recording it for her album ‘How Does That Grab You?’.
Nancy’s vocals were also used in a remix by Audio Bullys in 2005, while French DJ David Guetta released his own version of the track featuring singer Skylar Grey in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.