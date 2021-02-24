Naomi Campbell: 2021 will be an amazing year

Naomi Campbell is convinced 2021 will be "an amazing year".
The 50-year-old model acknowledges that there are "a few more bumps to get through" amid the coronavirus pandemic, but ultimately, she's confident things will be great again by the end of the year.
Naomi told i-D magazine: "At the end of 2020, my main reflections were on the need for us to move upward and forward.
"We have to rise to every challenge and walk through it. And we will get through it.
"2021 is going to be a great year, we’ve just got a few more bumps to get through first. Nothing disappears overnight, but we just need to get through this first quarter.
"After that, I believe that this is going to be an amazing year. Actually, I don’t just believe it will be; I feel it will be."
Last year, Naomi called on the UK government to combat systemic racism in light of George Floyd's death in the US.
The London-born model claimed the country would be forced to address its problems following the anti-racism protests in 2020.
She explained: "I’d rather know what’s in front of my face than not.
"Denial is not something that’s in my life; I’d rather know what I’m dealing with. It’s bubbling up, so it’s going to have to be dealt with. The whole world is addressing this, so England is going to have to deal with it too - that’s how I look at it."
Naomi also revealed she had found ways to keep herself occupied during the coronavirus lockdown.
She said: "I have no time for boredom.
"I’ve enjoyed the time of not having to rush to be somewhere, to reflect on the things that are matter and who is important in my life.
"I’ve enjoyed cooking, doing my own make-up and hair. In situations like this, you have to adapt, abide by the rules and get on with it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.