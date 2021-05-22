Naomi Campbell feels 'blessed and grateful' on her birthday

Naomi Campbell felt "blessed and grateful" as she celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday (05.22.21).
The world-famous model took to Instagram to mark her first birthday since welcoming her first child into the world.
Alongside a throwback baby photo of herself taken by her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell, she wrote: "BLESSED AND GRATEFUL @valeriemorriscampbell [heart and praying emojis] (sic)"
Naomi was also congratulated by some of her big-name showbiz pals on Instagram, including model Linda Evangelista.
Linda wrote: "Happy birthday mamma! [heart emoji] I love you! [heart emoji] Feels so good knowing that you are having your best birthday ever (sic)"
Cindy Crawford also sent birthday wishes to Naomi.
She said: "Happy birthday to this beauty and new mom. Looks like you already got the best present ever! [heart emojo] (sic)"
In another heartfelt post, Janet Jackson wrote: "Sending luv to u today sis. I'm filled with so much joy for u!!! (sic)"
Lionel Ritchie, another of Naomi's showbiz pals, hailed the model as a "true pioneer".
The music icon wrote on Instagram: "@naomi you are a trailblazer on and off the runway, a true pioneer! [star emoji] Happy Birthday & Congrats on the very special journey of motherhood you're about to embark on... [heart emoji] can't wait to see the baby (sic)"
Naomi recently announced the arrival of her baby girl, but has yet to reveal her name.
The catwalk star posted a sweet snap of herself holding her baby girl's feet, and a source subsequently revealed she's been thinking about motherhood for years.
The insider explained: "She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years.
"And anyone who's surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn't know Naomi Campbell. Hasn't she redefined everything she's ever touched?"
