Naomi Campbell listened to Bob Marley as she became a mother

Naomi Campbell was listening to Bob Marley songs when she became a mother.
The 51-year-old supermodel shocked the world when she revealed last week that she has welcomed a baby girl into the world, and she has now opened up about the importance of music in her life and how it soundtracks her "most special moments", including the start of motherhood.
Speaking on her YouTube series 'No Filter', she said: "Music is like ... In my most special moments, you know I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing. That's my roots, you know? It's my roots."
Naomi announced the arrival of her baby girl on her Instagram account, but has yet to reveal the tot's name.
The catwalk star posted a sweet snap of herself holding her baby girl's feet.
Taking to Instagram, she shared: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.
"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love. (sic)"
Naomi turned 51 last Saturday (05.22.21) and said she felt "blessed and grateful" as she celebrated her first birthday since the birth of her child.
Alongside a throwback baby photo of herself taken by her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell, she wrote: "BLESSED AND GRATEFUL @valeriemorriscampbell [heart and praying emojis] (sic)"
Naomi was also congratulated by some of her showbiz pals on Instagram, including model Linda Evangelista.
Linda wrote: "Happy birthday mamma! I love you! Feels so good knowing that you are having your best birthday ever."
Cindy Crawford also sent birthday wishes to Naomi.
She said: "Happy birthday to this beauty and new mom. Looks like you already got the best present ever!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.