Naomi Campbell shares message of thanks after baby's arrival

Naomi Campbell has thanked friends and fans for their support, after welcoming her first child.
The supermodel - who turned 51 last week - took to Instagram to share an emotional post thanking everyone for the "love you've poured into my daughter and I" and she spoke about all of the "blessings" in her life.
Naomi said: "Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks , I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured into my daughter and I. Thank you all for the Warm messages of support and birthday wishes . Despite the challenging year we’ve all had , there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for. By Gods Grace we are almost at the light at the end of the tunnel , strength and perseverance Love , Naomi (sic)."
Meanwhile, Naomi recently surprised her followers by sharing on Instagram that she had become a mother for the first time.
She posted a picture of her little girl's feet and wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
Her mother Valerie added: "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother. @naomi."
