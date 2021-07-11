Naomi Osaka’s Docuseries Offers an Intimate Look at the Tennis Phenom’s Life

This intimate three-part look at the life of tennis phenom Naomi Osaka arrives just six weeks after the 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion withdrew from the French Open citing her mental health struggles.
Long before that announcement, the Japanese and Haitian player—whose talent and charming forthrightness have won her millions of fans—allowed cameras to follow her around the world for two years. During that time, they captured Osaka giving her all at the U.S. Open, embracing social activism, visiting Haiti to explore her roots, and mourning the loss of her mentor, NBA star Kobe Bryant.
The series also chronicles her hectic training and travel schedule—as well as the enormous personal and professional pressure she faces. Those moments will help explain why, as she said in her statement about leaving the French Open, she sometimes feels “vulnerable and anxious.”
If only more of our heroes could be so refreshingly honest.
Naomi Osaka, Docuseries Premiere, Tuesday, July 13, Netflix
