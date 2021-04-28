Naomi Watts gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Naomi Watts has received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
The 52-year-old actress - who revealed she had her first jab earlier this month - has now had her second jab, and she is ready to get "back to biz".
Alongside a selfie of herself masked up after getting the vaccine, she wrote: "Love the shot, the science and the shirt.
"Got that second dose! Thank you!! Here’s to getting back to biz! (sic)"
Meanwhile, earlier this month Naomi shared a black and white photo to mark her first vaccination as she heaped praise on "scientists and healthcare workers".
She said: "So glad to have finally got my jab... Thanks to all the hardworking scientists and healthcare workers !!
"I cannot tell you how good it feels to see the light at the end of the tunnel. In this together! (sic)"
Back in January, the 'Mulholland Drive' actress opened up on the impact of the pandemic, and insisted she had changed her approach to choosing projects, as she was now looking for lighter film and TV roles.
She explained: "Yeah, look, I can only do me, right? I think I opened up a whole lot more during COVID... I needed to laugh.
"I liked that other people might get a laugh out of some stupid things, me sending myself up. I'll do anything for a joke!"
At the time, Naomi also revealed she still struggles to cope with the death of her father, who was a sound engineer for Pink Floyd and tragically died following a heroin overdose when she was just seven years old.
She added: "Having grown up losing my dad at a very early age, I think that’s a story I know well. It’s still sorting itself out at the ripe age of 52. Through that, you lose a part of yourself. You feel like you’re not fully formed in a way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.