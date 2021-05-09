Naomi Watts loves being woken by her pet dog

Naomi Watts loves being woken up by her dog.
The 52-year-old actress - who has two children, Kai, 12, and Sasha, 13, with ex-husband Liev Schreiber - says her ideal day starts with being woken up by her rescue pooch, Izzy, before getting ready for the day.
Describing her perfect day, she said: "Being woken up by my dog, Izzy, although she likes a lie in just as much as I do. Smaller bladder though. And then I love getting breakfast on the table, which is usually followed by a predictable nagging yell to get the kids either off their devices or out of bed, what can I say, teens will be teens."
However, before she puts breakfast on the table, Naomi aims to complete a fitness routine before her children wake up to ensure she has a nice start to the day.
In an interview with Hamptons.com, she continued: "I do like a slow start, but if I don't get some exercise in it sits on me all day, so if I get that in before the kids wake up all the better."
What's more, the 'Gypsy' star loves being surrounded by her friends and family and take a dip in the ocean under the warm sun.
She added: "I like a busy house, kids' friends over, mums over, sometimes my brother will pop by, snag some breakfast. Unstructured, gentle chaos is comfort to me - but somehow the best days always follow the same rhythm. And hopefully end with salty hair and not too much of a sunburn."
It comes after Naomi revealed she had her second coronavirus jab last month and she is ready to get "back to biz".
Alongside a selfie of herself masked up after getting the vaccine, she wrote: "Love the shot, the science and the shirt. "Got that second dose! Thank you!! Here’s to getting back to biz! (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.